Box: Troy Buchanan 63, St. Dominic 32
1234Final
St. Dominic5813632
Troy Buchanan212017563
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic0-10-032/3263/63
Troy Buchanan2-00-0116/11674/74
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)90300
Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)8204-52
Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)5103-32
Madison Lynch (#13, 5-10, F, Fr.)3101-20
Grace Burle (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)30100
Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)21002
Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)21003
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sarah Means (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)12411-12
Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)111302
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)9121-22
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)8302-31
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)7112-21
Ava Meyers (#15, 5-5, G, Fr.)72101
Lily Robinson (#22, 5-8, F, So.)51103
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, G, Sr.)42002
