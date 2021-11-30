Box: Troy Buchanan 63, St. Dominic 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|5
|8
|13
|6
|32
|Troy Buchanan
|21
|20
|17
|5
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|0-1
|0-0
|32/32
|63/63
|Troy Buchanan
|2-0
|0-0
|116/116
|74/74
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|2
|Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2
|Madison Lynch (#13, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Grace Burle (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sarah Means (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-1
|2
|Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|2
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Ava Meyers (#15, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Lily Robinson (#22, 5-8, F, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
