 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Troy Buchanan 65, St. Charles West 41
0 comments

Box: Troy Buchanan 65, St. Charles West 41

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Troy Buchanan814142965
St. Charles West16571341
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan4-10-0317/63219/44
St. Charles West2-31-0180/36246/49
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)26544-40
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)11221-20
Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)111300
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)60200
Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)51100
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)3101-40
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)3101-10
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Addie Block (#11, 6-0, C, Sr.)144-101-13-41
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)91-21-54-61
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)92-51-42-21
Alyssa Coffey (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)42-60-100
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-0, C, So.)31-301-20
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-8, C, Jr.)21-1002
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports