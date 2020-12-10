Box: Troy Buchanan 65, St. Charles West 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|8
|14
|14
|29
|65
|St. Charles West
|16
|5
|7
|13
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|4-1
|0-0
|317/63
|219/44
|St. Charles West
|2-3
|1-0
|180/36
|246/49
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)
|26
|5
|4
|4-4
|0
|Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|0
|Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addie Block (#11, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|14
|4-10
|1-1
|3-4
|1
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-2
|1-5
|4-6
|1
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|Alyssa Coffey (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|0
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-0, C, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-8, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
