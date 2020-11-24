 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 65, Warrenton 45
Box: Troy Buchanan 65, Warrenton 45

1234Final
Troy Buchanan1913191465
Warrenton813131145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan1-00-065/6545/45
Warrenton0-10-045/4565/65
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)204400
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)192500
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)17241-10
Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)81200
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)1001-20
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
