Box: Troy Buchanan 65, Warrenton 45

|Troy Buchanan
|19
|13
|19
|14
|65
|Warrenton
|8
|13
|13
|11
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|1-0
|0-0
|65/65
|45/45
|Warrenton
|0-1
|0-0
|45/45
|65/65
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)
|20
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)
|17
|2
|4
|1-1
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
