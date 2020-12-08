Box: Troy Buchanan 71, Fort Zumwalt North 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4
|16
|7
|6
|33
|Troy Buchanan
|16
|24
|19
|12
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-1
|1-0
|86/43
|91/46
|Troy Buchanan
|3-1
|0-0
|252/126
|178/89
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-1
|0
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-3
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|0
|Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Robinson (#22, 5-7, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.