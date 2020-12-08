 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 71, Fort Zumwalt North 33
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North4167633
Troy Buchanan1624191271
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North1-11-086/4391/46
Troy Buchanan3-10-0252/126178/89
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)15141-10
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)14413-30
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)13223-40
Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)9310-20
Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)93100
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)72100
Lily Robinson (#22, 5-7, Fr.)4102-40
