Box: Troy Buchanan 49, Timberland 35

|Final
|Timberland
|4
|22
|3
|6
|35
|Troy Buchanan
|16
|6
|15
|12
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|7-18
|4-6
|912/36
|1118/45
|Troy Buchanan
|16-10
|7-3
|1345/54
|1216/49
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|0
|4
|2-2
|0
|Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|13
|0
|4
|1-2
|0
|Olivia Mennemeyer (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Mackenzie Caldwell (#24, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0