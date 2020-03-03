Box: Troy Buchanan 49, Timberland 35
1234Final
Timberland4223635
Troy Buchanan166151249
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland7-184-6912/361118/45
Troy Buchanan16-107-31345/541216/49
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, G, Jr.)14042-20
Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, G, Jr.)13041-20
Olivia Mennemeyer (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)9303-40
Mackenzie Caldwell (#24, 5-10, F, Sr.)7301-30
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)2002-20
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-9, F, So.)21000
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, So.)2100-20
