Box: Union 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 25
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill000025
Union000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-30-0174/35232/46
Union4-10-0230/46207/41
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)6300-23
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)5103-53
Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)4200-10
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)4004-42
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)21001
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)2002-42
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)21000
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
