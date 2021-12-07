Box: Union 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-3
|0-0
|174/35
|232/46
|Union
|4-1
|0-0
|230/46
|207/41
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|3
|Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|2
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
