Box: Union 53, Washington 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|3-0
|0-0
|141/47
|123/41
|Washington
|1-2
|0-0
|123/41
|131/44
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Elizabeth Reed (#1, 5-3, G, So.)
|25
|8
|3
|0-1
|1
|Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Olivia Reed (5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|3
|Abi Waters (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Ingrid Figas (#3, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|4
|Emma Briggs (#5, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Kendall Nix (#2, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.