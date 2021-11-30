 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Union 53, Washington 52
0 comments

Box: Union 53, Washington 52

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Union000053
Washington000052
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union3-00-0141/47123/41
Washington1-20-0123/41131/44
Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WashingtonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Elizabeth Reed (#1, 5-3, G, So.)25830-11
Taylor Brown (#33, 5-9, F, So.)84002
Olivia Reed (5-6, G, Jr.)4102-33
Abi Waters (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)4200-12
Gabby Lindemann (#11, 5-11, F, Jr.)42004
Ingrid Figas (#3, 5-8, F, Sr.)3101-14
Emma Briggs (#5, 5-10, C, Jr.)2100-22
Kendall Nix (#2, 5-8, G, So.)21001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News