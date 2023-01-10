Box: Union 56, Borgia 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|8
|8
|9
|7
|32
|Union
|18
|13
|15
|10
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|4-8
|0-1
|469/39
|508/42
|Union
|9-3
|1-0
|675/56
|415/35
People are also reading…
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Celia Gildehaus (#34, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-3
|0
|Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|4
|Clara Nowak (#20, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Kate Snider (#33, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Claire Turgeon (#22, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.