Box: Union 56, Borgia 32

1234Final
Borgia889732
Union1813151056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia4-80-1469/39508/42
Union9-31-0675/56415/35

BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Celia Gildehaus (#34, Sr.)10500-30
Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)6300-14
Clara Nowak (#20, Fr.)5012-20
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#24, Jr.)3101-22
Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)3101-24
Kate Snider (#33, Jr.)30100
Claire Turgeon (#22, So.)21004
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
