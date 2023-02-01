|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|13-4
|3-0
|924/54
|623/37
|Borgia
|7-13
|1-4
|780/46
|899/53
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Celia Gildehaus (#34, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-1
|2
|Clara Nowak (#20, Fr.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-6
|5
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#24, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kate Snider (#33, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Madison Lieberoff (#10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0