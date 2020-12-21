 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Union 80, Pacific 29
0 comments

Box: Union 80, Pacific 29

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
Pacific42111229
Union212231680
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-50-2176/29309/52
Union3-01-0185/3197/16
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Stahl (#41)167-1202-42
Molly Prichard (#22)52-601-23
Jaylynn Miller (#31)40-51-11-20
Rhyan Murphy (#50)21-2000
Aaliyah Haddox (#4)21-2000
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports