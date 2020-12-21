Box: Union 80, Pacific 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|4
|2
|11
|12
|29
|Union
|21
|22
|31
|6
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-5
|0-2
|176/29
|309/52
|Union
|3-0
|1-0
|185/31
|97/16
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Stahl (#41)
|16
|7-12
|0
|2-4
|2
|Molly Prichard (#22)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jaylynn Miller (#31)
|4
|0-5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Rhyan Murphy (#50)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Aaliyah Haddox (#4)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
