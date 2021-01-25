 Skip to main content
Box: Union 84, Festus 43
Box: Union 84, Festus 43

1234Final
Union000084
Festus000043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union7-01-0471/67238/34
Festus5-62-3492/70538/77
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Rapert (#11, Sr.)3611-133-55-61
Emily Gaebe (#15, Sr.)136-120-11-34
Julia Overstreet (#30, Sr.)134-71-22-32
Megan Siedhoff (#22, Sr.)71-21-12-51
Ava Eagan (#5, Fr.)42-50-103
Jessi Clark (#23, Sr.)301-201
Kelsey Brake (#2, Fr.)301-200
Isabel Stowe (#12)301-100
Mya Minor (#3, Fr.)21-2001
Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.
