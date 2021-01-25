Box: Union 84, Festus 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|84
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|7-0
|1-0
|471/67
|238/34
|Festus
|5-6
|2-3
|492/70
|538/77
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Rapert (#11, Sr.)
|36
|11-13
|3-5
|5-6
|1
|Emily Gaebe (#15, Sr.)
|13
|6-12
|0-1
|1-3
|4
|Julia Overstreet (#30, Sr.)
|13
|4-7
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|Megan Siedhoff (#22, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|Ava Eagan (#5, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Jessi Clark (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Kelsey Brake (#2, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Isabel Stowe (#12)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Mya Minor (#3, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1