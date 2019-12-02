Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
St. Louis Patriots000020
Union000081
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots0-20-067/34136/68
Union1-00-081/4020/10
St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)3613-191-27-103
Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)165-72-50-11
Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)104-80-12-22
Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)72-71-202
Maddie Helling (#20, Gua, Jr.)72-21-203
Jessie Clark (#23, For, Jr.)301-402
Emma Rinne (#10, Gua, Jr.)21-1001

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.