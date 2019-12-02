|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|81
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|0-2
|0-0
|67/34
|136/68
|Union
|1-0
|0-0
|81/40
|20/10
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)
|36
|13-19
|1-2
|7-10
|3
|Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)
|16
|5-7
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)
|7
|2-7
|1-2
|0
|2
|Maddie Helling (#20, Gua, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|Jessie Clark (#23, For, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|2
|Emma Rinne (#10, Gua, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1