Box: Union 47, Summit 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|12
|13
|14
|6
|45
|Union
|16
|11
|8
|12
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|22-3
|8-0
|1278/51
|756/30
|Union
|19-4
|6-1
|1273/51
|865/35
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|4
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)
|23
|4
|2
|9-12
|2
|Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)
|12
|0
|3
|3-4
|1
|Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1