Box: Union 47, Summit 45
0 comments

Box: Union 47, Summit 45

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Summit121314645
Union161181247
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit22-38-01278/51756/30
Union19-46-11273/51865/35
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)18802-23
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)84003
Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)6300-24
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)60205
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)42003
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)3101-22
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)23429-122
Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)12033-41
Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)7203-42
Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)5201-31
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports