Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Union000051
Washington000021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union2-00-0132/6641/20
Washington0-30-171/36136/68
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)254-142-411-123
Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)113-60-15-62
Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)82-404-62
Maddie Helling (#20, Gua, Jr.)63-60-202
Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)10-10-11-32
Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.