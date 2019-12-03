|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|2-0
|0-0
|132/66
|41/20
|Washington
|0-3
|0-1
|71/36
|136/68
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)
|25
|4-14
|2-4
|11-12
|3
|Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)
|11
|3-6
|0-1
|5-6
|2
|Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)
|8
|2-4
|0
|4-6
|2
|Maddie Helling (#20, Gua, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.