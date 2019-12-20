Box: Union 53, Waynesville 18
1234Final
Waynesville000018
Union000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waynesville0-10-018/1853/53
Union5-01-0316/316117/117
Waynesville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)277-132-37-122
Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)195-102-43-32
Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)41-10-32-43
Emma Rinne (#10, Gua, Jr.)21-300-20
Sophie Eagan (#5, Gua, So.)100-31-21
