Box: Union 53, Waynesville 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waynesville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waynesville
|0-1
|0-0
|18/18
|53/53
|Union
|5-0
|1-0
|316/316
|117/117
|Waynesville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)
|27
|7-13
|2-3
|7-12
|2
|Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)
|19
|5-10
|2-4
|3-3
|2
|Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-3
|2-4
|3
|Emma Rinne (#10, Gua, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Sophie Eagan (#5, Gua, So.)
|1
|0
|0-3
|1-2
|1