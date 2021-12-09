Box: University City 37, Metro 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|University City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|5-2
|0-1
|312/45
|226/32
|University City
|3-2
|0-0
|225/32
|233/33
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nyla Brown (#35, So.)
|14
|4-8
|1-2
|3-10
|3
|Anna Steck (#31, Sr.)
|12
|5-15
|0-1
|2-4
|4
|Alexis Dixon (#1, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-1
|4
|Amiyah Tate (#2, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|4
|Brea-Dora Moore (Sr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
