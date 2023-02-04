|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|14-4
|4-0
|928/52
|682/38
|Borgia
|7-14
|1-4
|826/46
|947/53
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clara Nowak (#20, Fr.)
|17
|3-5
|0-4
|11-13
|2
|Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)
|8
|4-4
|0-1
|0-1
|5
|Celia Gildehaus (#34, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0-1
|0
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#24, Jr.)
|6
|1-6
|0
|4-6
|3
|Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kate Snider (#33, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1