|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|28
|University City
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|3-19
|2-4
|455/21
|1039/47
|University City
|19-6
|8-1
|1300/59
|949/43
People are also reading…
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jael Green (#5, Fr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-2
|0
|Ehress Cunningham-Peoples (#21, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-6
|1
|Veronica Griffin (#24, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Skye Settles (#32, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|T'Mya Bradley (#2, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Calese Hampton (#30, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jaidyn Conners (#3, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0