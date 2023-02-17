|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|University City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|1-16
|0-8
|376/22
|755/44
|University City
|18-5
|7-1
|1214/71
|860/51
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ehress Cunningham-Peoples (#21, Jr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Veronica Griffin (#24, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jael Green (#5, Fr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Calese Hampton (#30, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|1
|T'Mya Bradley (#2, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|1
|Jaidyn Conners (#3, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Ryan Vaulx (#15, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Skye Settles (#32, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3