Box: University City 61, Fox 58
Box: University City 61, Fox 58

1234Final
Fox151681958
University City1613181461
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox4-71-0443/40560/51
University City1-70-0274/25499/45
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)26271-24
Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)16408-114
Angelina Friedman (#23)8302-62
Sarah Adamec (#20)63000
Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)21001
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
