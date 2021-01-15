Box: University City 61, Fox 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|15
|16
|8
|19
|58
|University City
|16
|13
|18
|14
|61
-
Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Girls basketball notebook: Hillyer's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Harrell's growth helps MICDS continue to find success
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|4-7
|1-0
|443/40
|560/51
|University City
|1-7
|0-0
|274/25
|499/45
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)
|26
|2
|7
|1-2
|4
|Aubrey Andrews (#4, So.)
|16
|4
|0
|8-11
|4
|Angelina Friedman (#23)
|8
|3
|0
|2-6
|2
|Sarah Adamec (#20)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.