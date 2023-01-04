Box: University City 63, Brentwood 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|21
|14
|20
|8
|63
|Brentwood
|8
|11
|7
|4
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|7-3
|1-0
|491/49
|386/39
|Brentwood
|4-2
|0-0
|232/23
|221/22
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Jones (#20, Jr.)
|16
|7-20
|0
|2-4
|0
|Kensington Curd (#5, Fr.)
|7
|2-8
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|Jordan Weir-Cundiff (#2, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Mackie (#44, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Domonique Taylor (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|2