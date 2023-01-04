 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: University City 63, Brentwood 30

1234Final
University City211420863
Brentwood8117430
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City7-31-0491/49386/39
Brentwood4-20-0232/23221/22

University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Jones (#20, Jr.)167-2002-40
Kensington Curd (#5, Fr.)72-80-13-70
Jordan Weir-Cundiff (#2, Fr.)42-4000
Katie Mackie (#44, So.)21-5000
Domonique Taylor (#12, Sr.)10-301-22
