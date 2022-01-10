Box: University City 63, Brentwood 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|14
|13
|10
|7
|44
|University City
|15
|24
|14
|10
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|2-3
|1-1
|205/41
|154/31
|University City
|5-3
|0-0
|384/77
|388/78
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedy Horton
|29
|8-13
|2-5
|7-9
|4
|Nina Arties
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0
|1
|Camille Harris
|4
|0-4
|1-5
|1-5
|2
|Domonique Taylor
|4
|0-3
|1-1
|1-10
|3
|Kennadie Miller
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
