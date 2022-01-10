 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: University City 63, Brentwood 44
1234Final
Brentwood141310744
University City1524141063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood2-31-1205/41154/31
University City5-30-0384/77388/78
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedy Horton298-132-57-94
Nina Arties51-51-301
Camille Harris40-41-51-52
Domonique Taylor40-31-11-103
Kennadie Miller21-4002
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
