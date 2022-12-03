 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: University City 66, Northwest Cedar Hill 46

  • 0
1234Final
University City132323766
Northwest Cedar Hill1011101546

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City3-10-0237/59176/44
Northwest Cedar Hill1-30-0148/37213/53
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)14504-82
Madison Hogan (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)12502-22
Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)12404-72
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)42001
Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)21004
Kenady Cardwell (#13, 5-2, G, Jr.)2002-22
