Box: University City 66, Northwest Cedar Hill 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|13
|23
|23
|7
|66
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10
|11
|10
|15
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|3-1
|0-0
|237/59
|176/44
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1-3
|0-0
|148/37
|213/53
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-8
|2
|Madison Hogan (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-7
|2
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kenady Cardwell (#13, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2