Box: University City 70, Ladue 53

|Final
|University City
|70
|Ladue
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|12-3
|3-0
|787/52
|554/37
|Ladue
|7-10
|0-2
|623/42
|777/52
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jael Green (#5, Fr.)
|23
|8
|2
|1-2
|3
|Veronica Griffin (#24, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-3
|1
|T'Mya Bradley (#2, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ehress Cunningham-Peoples (#21, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Zoe Binion (#25, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Calese Hampton (#30, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.