 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: University City 70, Ladue 53

  • 0
Final
University City70
Ladue53
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City12-33-0787/52554/37
Ladue7-100-2623/42777/52

People are also reading…

University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jael Green (#5, Fr.)23821-23
Veronica Griffin (#24, Sr.)14413-31
T'Mya Bradley (#2, Sr.)123200
Ehress Cunningham-Peoples (#21, Jr.)126002
Zoe Binion (#25, Fr.)51104
Calese Hampton (#30, Sr.)4200-10
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News