Box: Ursuline 32, St. Charles 13
1234Final
St. Charles027413
Ursuline7314832
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles1-80-2177/20415/46
Ursuline2-40-1214/24296/33
St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UrsulinePtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)10031-20
Brooklynn Williams (#12, 5-4, G, So.)9205-84
Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)51101
Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)4200-13
Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)2002-61
Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)21004
