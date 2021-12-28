Box: Ursuline 32, St. Charles 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|2
|7
|4
|13
|Ursuline
|7
|3
|14
|8
|32
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|1-8
|0-2
|177/20
|415/46
|Ursuline
|2-4
|0-1
|214/24
|296/33
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|0
|Brooklynn Williams (#12, 5-4, G, So.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-8
|4
|Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-6
|1
|Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
