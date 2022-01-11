Box: Ursuline 43, St. Charles 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ursuline
|11
|14
|11
|7
|43
|St. Charles
|9
|16
|4
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ursuline
|5-4
|0-1
|357/40
|404/45
|St. Charles
|2-11
|0-2
|319/35
|540/60
|Ursuline
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addie Rhea (#25, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-2
|0
|Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)
|9
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-2
|4
|Julia Lammert (#11, 5-6, Jr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|4
|Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-7
|0-7
|1-2
|1
|Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
