 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ursuline 43, St. Charles 38
0 comments

Box: Ursuline 43, St. Charles 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Ursuline111411743
St. Charles9164938
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ursuline5-40-1357/40404/45
St. Charles2-110-2319/35540/60
UrsulinePtsFG3FGFTFL
Addie Rhea (#25, 5-10, P, Jr.)125-702-20
Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)90-23-402
Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)83-602-24
Julia Lammert (#11, 5-6, Jr.)60-12-400
Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)301-204
Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)31-70-71-21
Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)21-2000
Ursuline
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News