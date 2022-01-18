Box: Ursuline 43, Villa Duchesne 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ursuline
|5
|19
|10
|9
|43
|Villa Duchesne
|6
|2
|10
|10
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ursuline
|6-4
|1-1
|400/40
|432/43
|Villa Duchesne
|2-6
|0-2
|280/28
|406/41
|Ursuline
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addie Rhea (#25, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|15
|7-10
|0
|1-4
|4
|Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|2
|Brooklynn Williams (#12, 5-4, G, So.)
|8
|3-4
|0-2
|2-6
|2
|Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Meghan Bradley (#4, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Ursuline
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
