 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ursuline 43, Villa Duchesne 28
0 comments

Box: Ursuline 43, Villa Duchesne 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Ursuline51910943
Villa Duchesne62101028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ursuline6-41-1400/40432/43
Villa Duchesne2-60-2280/28406/41
UrsulinePtsFG3FGFTFL
Addie Rhea (#25, 5-10, P, Jr.)157-1001-44
Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)105-8002
Brooklynn Williams (#12, 5-4, G, So.)83-40-22-62
Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)31-201-43
Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)30-21-301
Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)21-40-201
Meghan Bradley (#4, 5-8, G, So.)20-20-12-21
Ursuline
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News