 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ursuline 46, St. Charles West 37
0 comments

Box: Ursuline 46, St. Charles West 37

  • 0
1234Final
St. Charles West8881337
Ursuline71981246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West11-75-0824/46719/40
Ursuline9-61-2708/39610/34
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)257-140-311-111
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-8, C, Jr.)52-301-52
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)51-41-303
Addie Block (#11, 6-0, C, Sr.)21-30-205
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Appreciating the best of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting stances

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports