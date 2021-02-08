Box: Ursuline 46, St. Charles West 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|8
|8
|8
|13
|37
|Ursuline
|7
|19
|8
|12
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|11-7
|5-0
|824/46
|719/40
|Ursuline
|9-6
|1-2
|708/39
|610/34
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|25
|7-14
|0-3
|11-11
|1
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-8, C, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-5
|2
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|Addie Block (#11, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|5
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
