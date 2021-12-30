 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 49, Notre Dame 28
1234Final
Notre Dame3941228
Ursuline111620249
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame6-41-1417/42371/37
Ursuline4-40-1314/31366/37
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)114-70-23-32
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)73-80-31-23
Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)52-501-51
Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)300-13-40
Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)21-1000
UrsulinePtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)168-10002
Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)162-24-702
Julia Lammert (#11, 5-6, Jr.)73-50-11-52
Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)10-301-23
