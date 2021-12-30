Box: Ursuline 49, Notre Dame 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|3
|9
|4
|12
|28
|Ursuline
|11
|16
|20
|2
|49
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|6-4
|1-1
|417/42
|371/37
|Ursuline
|4-4
|0-1
|314/31
|366/37
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|0-2
|3-3
|2
|Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|7
|3-8
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-5
|1
|Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Molly Higgins (#45, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|8-10
|0
|0
|2
|Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)
|16
|2-2
|4-7
|0
|2
|Julia Lammert (#11, 5-6, Jr.)
|7
|3-5
|0-1
|1-5
|2
|Ava Balee (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|3
