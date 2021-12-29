 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 51, Mehlville 42
1234Final
Mehlville912111042
Ursuline1311171051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville4-50-1334/37342/38
Ursuline3-40-1265/29338/38
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)126002
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)9121-14
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)9303-52
Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)60203
Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)4102-25
Peyton Beczkala (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)21002
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
