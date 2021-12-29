Box: Ursuline 51, Mehlville 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|9
|12
|11
|10
|42
|Ursuline
|13
|11
|17
|10
|51
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|4-5
|0-1
|334/37
|342/38
|Ursuline
|3-4
|0-1
|265/29
|338/38
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-1
|4
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|2
|Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|5
|Peyton Beczkala (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
