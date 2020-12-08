Box: Valley Park 28, Trinity 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|6
|9
|2
|8
|25
|Valley Park
|6
|4
|6
|12
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-4
|0-0
|73/18
|131/33
|Valley Park
|1-1
|0-0
|62/16
|83/21
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-15
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-14
|0
|2-5
|3
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-6
|0-2
|4
|Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
