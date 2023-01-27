Box: Valley Park 44, Bayless 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|8
|4
|12
|8
|32
|Valley Park
|12
|7
|14
|11
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|11-7
|5-2
|777/43
|716/40
|Valley Park
|12-8
|7-0
|732/41
|699/39
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)
|23
|6-13
|3-10
|2-4
|3
|Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)
|8
|2-17
|1-4
|1-4
|3
|Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)
|7
|3-14
|0
|1-3
|2
|Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-3
|1-4
|0
|Ruth Buckman (#13, F, So.)
|2
|0-5
|0
|2-6
|1
|Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0