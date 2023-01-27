 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valley Park 44, Bayless 32

  • 0
1234Final
Bayless8412832
Valley Park127141144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless11-75-2777/43716/40
Valley Park12-87-0732/41699/39

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)236-133-102-43
Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)82-171-41-43
Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)73-1401-32
Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)31-30-31-40
Ruth Buckman (#13, F, So.)20-502-61
Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)1001-20
