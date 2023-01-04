Box: Valley Park 44, Gateway Science Academy 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|10
|10
|20
|4
|44
|Gateway Science Academy
|2
|6
|6
|10
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|4-7
|0-0
|362/33
|442/40
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-5
|0-0
|117/11
|239/22
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)
|12
|3-9
|1-5
|3-5
|0
|Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)
|11
|4-10
|1-2
|0
|0
|Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)
|10
|3-12
|0
|4-6
|2
|Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-4
|1-2
|1
|Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Izzy Chittakhone (#23, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|0
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.