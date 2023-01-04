 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valley Park 44, Gateway Science Academy 24

1234Final
Valley Park101020444
Gateway Science Academy2661024
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park4-70-0362/33442/40
Gateway Science Academy0-50-0117/11239/22

Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)123-91-53-50
Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)114-101-200
Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)103-1204-62
Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)73-40-41-21
Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)21-2001
Izzy Chittakhone (#23, G, So.)21-10-300
Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
