Box: Valley Park 47, Confluence 16

1234Final
Confluence064616
Valley Park22186147
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence0-30-071/24144/48
Valley Park5-70-0409/136458/153

Confluence
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)167-130-52-21
Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)155-1405-80
Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)105-110-302
Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)21-3000
Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)21-5002
Izzy Chittakhone (#23, G, So.)21-20-101
