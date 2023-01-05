Box: Valley Park 47, Confluence 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Confluence
|0
|6
|4
|6
|16
|Valley Park
|22
|18
|6
|1
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|0-3
|0-0
|71/24
|144/48
|Valley Park
|5-7
|0-0
|409/136
|458/153
|Confluence
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)
|16
|7-13
|0-5
|2-2
|1
|Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)
|15
|5-14
|0
|5-8
|0
|Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0-3
|0
|2
|Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Izzy Chittakhone (#23, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1