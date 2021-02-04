 Skip to main content
Box: Valley Park 54, Northwest Academy 38
Box: Valley Park 54, Northwest Academy 38

1234Final
Northwest Academy56111638
Valley Park915111954
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Academy0-70-2148/21396/57
Valley Park6-63-2472/67511/73
Northwest AcademyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kali Snow (6-0, F, Sr.)206-152-62-21
Raven Sims (5-6, G, Sr.)187-101-81-14
Northwest Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
