Box: Valley Park 54, Northwest Academy 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Academy
|5
|6
|11
|16
|38
|Valley Park
|9
|15
|11
|19
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Academy
|0-7
|0-2
|148/21
|396/57
|Valley Park
|6-6
|3-2
|472/67
|511/73
|Northwest Academy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kali Snow (6-0, F, Sr.)
|20
|6-15
|2-6
|2-2
|1
|Raven Sims (5-6, G, Sr.)
|18
|7-10
|1-8
|1-1
|4
|Northwest Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
