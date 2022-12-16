 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valley Park 62, Medicine and Bioscience 32

1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience6146632
Valley Park1818151162
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-50-0124/25239/48
Valley Park3-70-0318/64418/84

Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)238-1307-104
Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)147-170-302
Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)70-61-44-90
Aubrey Dibble (#1, G, Fr.)61-11-21-20
Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)51-51-305
Izzy Chittakhone (#23, G, So.)30-21-201
Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)21-40-101
Maggie Lencz (#32, F, So.)21-4000
