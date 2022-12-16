Box: Valley Park 62, Medicine and Bioscience 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|6
|14
|6
|6
|32
|Valley Park
|18
|18
|15
|11
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-5
|0-0
|124/25
|239/48
|Valley Park
|3-7
|0-0
|318/64
|418/84
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Whitney (#24, C, Fr.)
|23
|8-13
|0
|7-10
|4
|Jenna Prosser (#10, G, Sr.)
|14
|7-17
|0-3
|0
|2
|Katie Mann (#2, G, Jr.)
|7
|0-6
|1-4
|4-9
|0
|Aubrey Dibble (#1, G, Fr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Jadyn Smith (#12, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0
|5
|Izzy Chittakhone (#23, G, So.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Sophia Rose (#22, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Maggie Lencz (#32, F, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0