Box: Valley Park 46, Wright City 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|10
|12
|9
|2
|33
|Valley Park
|11
|6
|11
|18
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|5-11
|1-3
|597/37
|630/39
|Valley Park
|8-13
|5-4
|786/49
|888/56
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leslie Ballard (#13, Sr.)
|21
|9-15
|0
|3-4
|1
|Maryah Redden (#20, Sr.)
|15
|7-14
|0
|1-4
|2
|Michaela Chittakhone (#24, So.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Madison Maxwell (#1, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Yara Al-Hejoj (#22, Sr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-5
|2