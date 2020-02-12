Box: Valley Park 46, Wright City 33
1234Final
Wright City10129233
Valley Park116111846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City5-111-3597/37630/39
Valley Park8-135-4786/49888/56
Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leslie Ballard (#13, Sr.)219-1503-41
Maryah Redden (#20, Sr.)157-1401-42
Michaela Chittakhone (#24, So.)51-31-302
Madison Maxwell (#1, Jr.)31-30-21-21
Yara Al-Hejoj (#22, Sr.)20-202-52
