Box: Valmeyer 64, Lebanon, Illinois 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|10
|14
|2
|9
|35
|Valmeyer
|12
|13
|26
|13
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-6
|0-5
|154/26
|271/45
|Valmeyer
|5-9
|2-3
|505/84
|592/99
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)
|33
|12-19
|2-5
|3-4
|1
|Avery Proffer (#12)
|12
|5-13
|0-3
|2-4
|3
|Josephine Reeves (#13)
|11
|4-7
|1-2
|0
|2
|Kadence Seitz (#3)
|4
|0-5
|0
|4-6
|1
|Lillian Turner (#2, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Tessa Knowlton (#23)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0