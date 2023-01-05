 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Valmeyer 64, Lebanon, Illinois 35

1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois10142935
Valmeyer1213261364
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-60-5154/26271/45
Valmeyer5-92-3505/84592/99

Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)3312-192-53-41
Avery Proffer (#12)125-130-32-43
Josephine Reeves (#13)114-71-202
Kadence Seitz (#3)40-504-61
Lillian Turner (#2, Jr.)21-2001
Tessa Knowlton (#23)21-4000
