Box: Vandalia 44, Carlinville 37
Box: Vandalia 44, Carlinville 37

1234Final
Vandalia411111844
Carlinville5981537
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia4-94-4528/41680/52
Carlinville5-82-7481/37509/39
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Forbes (#24, 5-9, So.)19607-93
Madyson Hill (#31, 5-11, Sr.)13503-62
Gracie Pruett (#10, 5-3, Sr.)3101-32
Katie Eckhardt (#1, 5-5, Fr.)3101-40
Megan Lupton (#4, 5-5, So.)21001
Bailey Stewart (#23, 5-6, Sr.)2002-35
Zoe Satterthwaite (#2, 5-4, So.)21001
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Gracie Reels (#15, 5-8, F, Sr.)16226-103
Jill Stayton (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)13223-45
Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, So.)21003
Addi Paul (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)21005
Maycee Gall (#20, 5-8, F, Sr.)21001
Faith O'Dell (#24, 5-7, F, Sr.)21001
