Box: Vandalia 44, Carlinville 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|4
|11
|11
|18
|44
|Carlinville
|5
|9
|8
|15
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|4-9
|4-4
|528/41
|680/52
|Carlinville
|5-8
|2-7
|481/37
|509/39
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Forbes (#24, 5-9, So.)
|19
|6
|0
|7-9
|3
|Madyson Hill (#31, 5-11, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-6
|2
|Gracie Pruett (#10, 5-3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Katie Eckhardt (#1, 5-5, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|0
|Megan Lupton (#4, 5-5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bailey Stewart (#23, 5-6, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|5
|Zoe Satterthwaite (#2, 5-4, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1