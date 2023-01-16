 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Vandalia 46, Salem, Illinois 38

  • 0
1234Final
Salem, Illinois87111238
Vandalia811131446
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois7-131-5831/42952/48
Vandalia13-63-21015/51829/41

People are also reading…

Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alesia Keller (#33, 5-9, F, Sr.)14700-14
Jordan Kessler (#24, 5-9, G, Fr.)9303-40
Emma Gregg (#22, 5-8, G, So.)42002
Kennedy Finney (#25, 5-8, F, So.)42000
Natalie Lee (#21, 5-2, G, So.)30100
Kale Benjamin (#12, 5-6, G, Fr.)21003
Marah Johnson (#45, 5-10, C, Fr.)21000
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Austin (#12, 5-11, So.)23352-23
Anna Forbes (#24, 5-10, Sr.)13503-41
Katie Eckhardt (#1, 5-5, Jr.)51102
Megan Lupton (#4, 5-6, Sr.)3101-21
Shelby Bowles (#21, 5-9, Sr.)21001
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News