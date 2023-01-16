Box: Vandalia 46, Salem, Illinois 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|8
|7
|11
|12
|38
|Vandalia
|8
|11
|13
|14
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|7-13
|1-5
|831/42
|952/48
|Vandalia
|13-6
|3-2
|1015/51
|829/41
|Salem, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alesia Keller (#33, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-1
|4
|Jordan Kessler (#24, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Emma Gregg (#22, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy Finney (#25, 5-8, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Lee (#21, 5-2, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kale Benjamin (#12, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Marah Johnson (#45, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Austin (#12, 5-11, So.)
|23
|3
|5
|2-2
|3
|Anna Forbes (#24, 5-10, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|1
|Katie Eckhardt (#1, 5-5, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Megan Lupton (#4, 5-6, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Shelby Bowles (#21, 5-9, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1