Box: Vandalia 63, Du Quoin 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vandalia
|8
|19
|18
|18
|63
|Du Quoin
|7
|15
|15
|15
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|17-7
|4-2
|1290/54
|1057/44
|Du Quoin
|4-6
|0-0
|409/17
|453/19
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Austin (#12, 5-11, So.)
|23
|7
|1
|6-6
|1
|Anna Forbes (#24, 5-10, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-3
|5
|Katie Eckhardt (#1, 5-5, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Zoe Satterthwaite (#2, 5-3, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Megan Lupton (#4, 5-6, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Shelby Bowles (#21, 5-9, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Du Quoin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kallie Oestrelcher (#12)
|22
|6
|2
|4-4
|4
|Addy Denault (#1)
|12
|1
|2
|4-4
|0
|Abby Hill (#31)
|5
|0
|0
|5-8
|1
|Madison Lee (#25)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Haylee Sizemore (#11)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Regan Dorsey (#50)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Issy Phillips (#13)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3