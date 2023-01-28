 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vandalia 63, Du Quoin 52

1234Final
Vandalia819181863
Du Quoin715151552
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia17-74-21290/541057/44
Du Quoin4-60-0409/17453/19

VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Austin (#12, 5-11, So.)23716-61
Anna Forbes (#24, 5-10, Sr.)14700-35
Katie Eckhardt (#1, 5-5, Jr.)11312-21
Zoe Satterthwaite (#2, 5-3, Sr.)72103
Megan Lupton (#4, 5-6, Sr.)6202-20
Shelby Bowles (#21, 5-9, Sr.)21002
Du QuoinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kallie Oestrelcher (#12)22624-44
Addy Denault (#1)12124-40
Abby Hill (#31)5005-81
Madison Lee (#25)42001
Haylee Sizemore (#11)4102-22
Regan Dorsey (#50)30104
Issy Phillips (#13)2002-43
