Box: Vashon 39, Belleville West 37
Box: Vashon 39, Belleville West 37

1234Final
Vashon41771139
Belleville West65141237
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon1-10-069/3499/50
Belleville West1-20-0126/63106/53
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, Jr.)22617-115
J. Brown (#1)90300
Azaria Moore (#2, Sr.)6202-44
Rayvin Jones (#4, Jr.)2002-83
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keyara Baerga-Plumey (5-5, G, Jr.)10220-13
Jalynn Rook (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)90301
Lamiya Terrell (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)60205
Maliah Sparks (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)42005
Ja'Mya Company (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)4200-14
M'Riya Johnson (#12, 5-5, G, Jr.)30100
Tikylah Harris-Mickens (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)1001-22
