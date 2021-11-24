Box: Vashon 39, Belleville West 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|4
|17
|7
|11
|39
|Belleville West
|6
|5
|14
|12
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|1-1
|0-0
|69/34
|99/50
|Belleville West
|1-2
|0-0
|126/63
|106/53
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, Jr.)
|22
|6
|1
|7-11
|5
|J. Brown (#1)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Azaria Moore (#2, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|4
|Rayvin Jones (#4, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-8
|3
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keyara Baerga-Plumey (5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|3
|Jalynn Rook (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Lamiya Terrell (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Maliah Sparks (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Ja'Mya Company (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|M'Riya Johnson (#12, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tikylah Harris-Mickens (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
