Box: Vashon 49, Miller Career 44

1234Final
Miller Career713111344
Vashon81771749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career8-94-1670/39670/39
Vashon15-99-01118/66888/52

Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dazijah Ammons (#1, So.)14406-65
Kelsey Harris (#22, Sr.)12033-63
Armani Bingham (#25, So.)7301-22
W. Fields (#11)42005
Yorie Watson (#5, Jr.)42002
Ny'la Rutlin (#10, Sr.)3003-42
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)371416-133
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)10206-95
T Mosley (#21)21003
