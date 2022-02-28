Box: Vashon 49, Miller Career 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|7
|13
|11
|13
|44
|Vashon
|8
|17
|7
|17
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|8-9
|4-1
|670/39
|670/39
|Vashon
|15-9
|9-0
|1118/66
|888/52
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dazijah Ammons (#1, So.)
|14
|4
|0
|6-6
|5
|Kelsey Harris (#22, Sr.)
|12
|0
|3
|3-6
|3
|Armani Bingham (#25, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|W. Fields (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Yorie Watson (#5, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ny'la Rutlin (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|37
|14
|1
|6-13
|3
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-9
|5
|T Mosley (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3