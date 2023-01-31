 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vashon 50, Cor Jesu 32

  • 0
1234Final
Cor Jesu987832
Vashon1210141450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu13-54-1772/43710/39
Vashon15-41-01203/67863/48

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)177-1603-40
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)93-41-400
Sydney Gorsuch (#32, 5-7, G, So.)301-300
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)30-11-201
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
