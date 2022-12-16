Box: Vashon 51, North Little Rock 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Little Rock
|12
|11
|18
|5
|46
|Vashon
|14
|18
|13
|6
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Little Rock
|0-1
|0-0
|46/46
|51/51
|Vashon
|5-1
|0-0
|358/358
|246/246
|North Little Rock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|April Edwards (#15)
|18
|4-13
|2-5
|4-5
|3
|Ja'Mya Brown (#22)
|12
|3-9
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|Jocelyn Tate (#4)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|5
|Madison Hatley (#34)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Garin Freeman (#1)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chantrel Clayton (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|14
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|JaNyla Bush (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-5
|2-5
|1-3
|4
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|0
|5-6
|2
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|0
|3-6
|2
|Briana Hoffmann-Collins (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|2