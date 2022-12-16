 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Vashon 51, North Little Rock 46

  • 0
1234Final
North Little Rock121118546
Vashon141813651
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Little Rock0-10-046/4651/51
Vashon5-10-0358/358246/246

People are also reading…

North Little RockPtsFG3FGFTFL
April Edwards (#15)184-132-54-53
Ja'Mya Brown (#22)123-92-50-11
Jocelyn Tate (#4)94-801-25
Madison Hatley (#34)42-4003
Garin Freeman (#1)31-501-12
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chantrel Clayton (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)144-82-20-14
JaNyla Bush (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)133-52-51-34
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)92-505-62
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)72-303-62
Briana Hoffmann-Collins (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)501-42-20
Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)31-10-21-22
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News