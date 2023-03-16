|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Southern Boone
|8
|11
|13
|8
|40
|Vashon
|11
|15
|19
|10
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Southern Boone
|8-4
|0-0
|288/24
|491/41
|Vashon
|26-5
|4-0
|1974/164
|1324/110
|Southern Boone
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|JaNyla Bush (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|16
|2-3
|2-3
|6-8
|0
|Chantrel Clayton (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|15
|7-10
|0-5
|1-2
|2
|Briana Hoffmann-Collins (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|3
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-8
|0
|3-4
|4
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|3