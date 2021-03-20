 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 57, St. Joseph Benton 37
1234Final
St. Joseph Benton1496837
Vashon197112057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph Benton2-20-0169/42169/42
Vashon18-23-01273/318726/182
St. Joseph BentonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelsey Johnson (#2)164-91-25-52
Jaida Cox (#4)82-504-45
Lauren Burright (#30)63-500-12
Kianna Herrera (#34)52-70-31-30
Peyton Anderson (#12)21-2001
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, So.)177-101-203
Nariyah Simmons (#10)114-61-300
Marshaun Bostic (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)104-70-12-43
Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, So.)84-700-10
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, So.)41-20-32-23
Chrissy Dudley (#21, 5-8, F, Sr.)30-11-100
Kiyah Cooper (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)21-50-103
Azaria Moore (#20, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-2004
