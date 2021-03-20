Box: Vashon 57, St. Joseph Benton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph Benton
|14
|9
|6
|8
|37
|Vashon
|19
|7
|11
|20
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph Benton
|2-2
|0-0
|169/42
|169/42
|Vashon
|18-2
|3-0
|1273/318
|726/182
|St. Joseph Benton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelsey Johnson (#2)
|16
|4-9
|1-2
|5-5
|2
|Jaida Cox (#4)
|8
|2-5
|0
|4-4
|5
|Lauren Burright (#30)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Kianna Herrera (#34)
|5
|2-7
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|Peyton Anderson (#12)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, So.)
|17
|7-10
|1-2
|0
|3
|Nariyah Simmons (#10)
|11
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|Marshaun Bostic (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|Kanitra Barnett (#32, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0-1
|0
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0-3
|2-2
|3
|Chrissy Dudley (#21, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kiyah Cooper (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Azaria Moore (#20, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4