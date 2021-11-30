 Skip to main content
Box: Vashon 58, Metro 16
1234Final
Metro632516
Vashon239161058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro4-10-1223/45150/30
Vashon2-11-0127/25115/23
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nyla Brown (#35, So.)10402-61
Anna Steck (#31, Sr.)63002
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Azaria Moore (#2, 5-11, F, Sr.)2410-130-24-53
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)177-111-403
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)144-61-33-44
Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-7, G, So.)301-201
