Box: Vashon 58, Metro 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|6
|3
|2
|5
|16
|Vashon
|23
|9
|16
|10
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|4-1
|0-1
|223/45
|150/30
|Vashon
|2-1
|1-0
|127/25
|115/23
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nyla Brown (#35, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-6
|1
|Anna Steck (#31, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Azaria Moore (#2, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|24
|10-13
|0-2
|4-5
|3
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|17
|7-11
|1-4
|0
|3
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|14
|4-6
|1-3
|3-4
|4
|Dyonna Moore (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
