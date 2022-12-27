 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Vashon 60, Centralia, Illinois 30

1234Final
Centralia, Illinois6681030
Vashon221119860
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois2-82-3406/41513/51
Vashon6-10-0418/42276/28

Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Wallace (#25)8400-12
Rush (#3)6104-40
Williams (#11)63001
Shered (#23)63001
Marcum (#21)30100
Keller (#22)1001-22
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chantrel Clayton (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)24640-11
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)17703-71
JaNyla Bush (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)84002
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)7203-50
Briana Hoffmann-Collins (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)21002
Damiya Blanchard (#21, 6-0, F, Fr.)21002
