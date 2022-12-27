Box: Vashon 60, Centralia, Illinois 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|6
|6
|8
|10
|30
|Vashon
|22
|11
|19
|8
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|2-8
|2-3
|406/41
|513/51
|Vashon
|6-1
|0-0
|418/42
|276/28
|Centralia, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Wallace (#25)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Rush (#3)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|0
|Williams (#11)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Shered (#23)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Marcum (#21)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Keller (#22)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chantrel Clayton (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|24
|6
|4
|0-1
|1
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-7
|1
|JaNyla Bush (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|0
|Briana Hoffmann-Collins (#20, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Damiya Blanchard (#21, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2