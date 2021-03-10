Box: Vashon 65, Lutheran South 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|16-1
|3-0
|1091/64
|567/33
|Lutheran South
|17-10
|2-3
|1496/88
|1180/69
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|1-3
|1-3
|5-6
|1
|Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|9
|4-7
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|9
|2-5
|0-1
|5-9
|4
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-4
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3