Box: Vashon 65, Lutheran South 41
Box: Vashon 65, Lutheran South 41

1234Final
Vashon000065
Lutheran South000041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon16-13-01091/64567/33
Lutheran South17-102-31496/881180/69
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)101-31-35-61
Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)94-70-11-10
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)92-50-15-94
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)82-41-11-42
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-9, G, Fr.)301-100
Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)21-10-103
